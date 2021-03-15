India vs South Africa | Punam has lent substance

‘During the lockdown, I worked on my technique’

The Indian batting has been improving remarkably with every outing, despite being asked to bat in more demanding, bowler-friendly conditions, in the ongoing one-dayers against South Africa.

The Proteas have shown that no target is beyond their batting might, by winning the last two matches when chasing stiff targets of 249 and 267.

Glowing example

For India, Punam Raut provides a glowing example with her progressive scores of 10, 62, 77 and 104. She remained unbeaten during her knocks of 62 and 104. When the 31-year-old got out, it was in the attempt to accelerate, a hook and a lofted off-drive accounting for her dismissals.

The former opener, who may perhaps regain that status if the captain and coach feel the need to entrust her with the responsibility, is ready to serve the team in any position. “If the captain wants me to open, I will,” said Punam, after her vibrant century on Sunday.

She may be viewed as a slow starter, but Punam said that she was doing so for the team. “Some batters attack and some have to stay. When two wickets are down, you have to stay and play long, to get a good total for the team,” she said.

Flooded by emotions

It was her third ODI century, coming after a long time. Flooded by emotions, Punam knelt and kissed the pitch in celebration.

“During the lockdown, I worked on my technique and played a lot of matches, with the boys,” said Punam.

With tremendous scope for improvement in many aspects of the game, Punam firmly believes that the Indian team will settle into a strong, winning combination in the near future.