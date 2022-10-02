India vs South Africa ODIs | Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar earn maiden India call-up; Dhawan to lead

Shreyas Iyer named Vice-captain for the three-match series starting October 6.

PTI New Delhi
October 02, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh Kumar emerged as the top wicket-taker in first-class games against New Zealand ‘A’ and followed that up with another stupendous show in Irani Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncapped Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar and prolific domestic performer Rajat Patidar on Sunday earned their maiden India call-up for the upcoming three match ODI series against South Africa, starting October 6 in Lucknow.

Mukesh, a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal had performed just at the right time, emerging as the top wicket-taker in first-class games against New Zealand 'A' and followed that up with another stupendous show in Irani Cup.

Patidar, a stylish hitter, has scored centuries in IPL play offs, in the Ranji Trophy final and in "Tests" against New Zealand in last three months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team would be led by ODI specialist Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy.

Shreyas and Deepak Chahar will link up with the T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane after the ODI series. They were named as stand-by players for the ICC flagship event. The team will train in Perth in first week.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played on October 9 and 11 in Ranchi and Delhi respectively.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
One-day cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app