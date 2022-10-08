Ind vs SA, ODI series | Washington Sundar replaces injured Deepak Chahar

Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow

PTI Ranchi
October 08, 2022 16:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Sundar. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Sundar on Saturday replaced injured Deepak Chahar in India's squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.

The second ODI will be played on Sunday in Ranchi with the Proteas leading the three match series 1-0.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow," said the BCCI in a statement.

"He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chahar has been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.

India have fielded a second string squad in the ODI series at home with the main team already in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Sundar, who has also had injures issues in his young career, last played an ODI in February earlier this year.

Sundar has played four Tests, four ODIs and 31 T20s for India.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
One-day cricket
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app