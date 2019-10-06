IND vs SA first Test | Sixes record smashed in Visakhapatnam

The record for the number of sixes in a Test was smashed in on Sunday when South Africa's Dane Piedt hit India's Ravindra Jadeja over midwicket in the clash at Visakhapatnam.
The slog sweep on the fifth day was the 36th six of the match and surpassed the previous record of 35, scored in a Pakistan-New Zealand Test in the UAE in their 2014-15 series.
Rohit Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener, got 13 of those sixes, the most in a five-day game by a batsman, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12 for Pakistan.
Sharma scored 176 in the first innings and followed it up with 127 in the second.
