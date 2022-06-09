South Africa win toss, opt to field against India in first T20I

India have fielded three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel

Indian captain Rishabh Pant during a training session at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi, on the eve of the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa on June 08, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

India have fielded three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20 international of the five-match series here on Thursday.

India have fielded three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, while Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two spinners in the playing eleven. Veteran Dinesh Karthik has also been included in the playing XI.

For South Africa, Aiden Markram missed out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Teams:

India: Rishabh Pant (C), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.