India vs SA 1st ODI | Toss delayed due to wet field

The toss for the first One-day International between India and South Africa has been delayed due to the wet outfield here on Thursday.
It rained heavily on Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium but weather has improved since then.
An inspection is now scheduled for 13:15 IST.
India are coming into the series after losing the ODI and the Test series to New Zealand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.