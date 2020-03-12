Cricket

India vs SA 1st ODI | Toss delayed due to wet field

A view of the HPCA Ground during the first ODI in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

A view of the HPCA Ground during the first ODI in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

It rained heavily on Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium.

The toss for the first One-day International between India and South Africa has been delayed due to the wet outfield here on Thursday.

It rained heavily on Wednesday night, lashing the picturesque HPCA stadium but weather has improved since then.

An inspection is now scheduled for 13:15 IST.

India are coming into the series after losing the ODI and the Test series to New Zealand.

