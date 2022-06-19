Ind vs SA, 5th T20 | Rain stops play after 3.3 overs into the series-decider

Heavy rains during the India and South Africa 5th T20 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

June 19, 2022 18:56 IST

Keshav Maharaj is leading the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma.

Rain stopped play 3.3 overs into the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when it started raining again.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.

Earlier, the players had entered the field of play when it started raining.

It rained for close to 20 minutes, leaving the outfield soggy and reducing the match to 19-over-a-side contest.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to field against India in the series-deciding fifth T20 International on Sunday.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

India remained unchanged.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.