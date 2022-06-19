Ind vs SA, 5th T20 | Rain delays start, series decider to be 19-over-a-side affair

Keshav Maharaj is leading the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma.

Heavy rains during the India and South Africa 5th T20 cricket match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A sharp spell of shower delayed the proceedings of the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had already entered the field of play and just before the first ball was supposed to be bowled, heavens opened up and there was a burst of rain for close to 20 minutes which left the outfield soggy.

The match has been reduced to 19-over-a-side game and will start at 7:50 pm.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field against India in the series-deciding fifth T20 International on Sunday.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

India remained unchanged.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.