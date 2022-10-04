Ind vs SA, 3rd T20 | Siraj, Umesh and Iyer come in as India opt to bowl

While Kohli and Rahul have been rested, Arshdeep missed out due to "issues with his back", which, however, are not serious, according to Rohit

PTI Indore
October 04, 2022 19:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

India won the toss in the 3rd T20I against South Africa on October 04, 2022. File | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the third and final T20 International in Indore on Tuesday.

Hosts India made three changes, bringing Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

While Kohli and Rahul have been rested, Arshdeep missed out due to "issues with his back", which, however, are not serious, according to Rohit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anrich Nortje has been rested from the last South African playing XI, paving the way for Dwaine Pretorius' entry.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Twenty20
cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app