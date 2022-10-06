India vs South Africa | Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

Ground staff remove tarpaulin sheet from the field before the 1st ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. | Photo Credit: PTI

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

"Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm.

The Indian team's optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

The teams (from):

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt.), Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo.