India opt to bowl against Scotland, Chakravarthy returns for Thakur

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, smiles as Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer, right, looks on during an interaction with the commentator after Kohli won the toss ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Friday.

India have brought back spinner Varun Chakravarthy by dropping all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India with just one and two losses, need to win this contest by a big margin to boost their Net-run-Rate.

Scotland are unchanged.

Teams:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Bradley Wheal.

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.


