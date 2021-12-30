India vs SA | We believe as a group we can win: Rabada

South African pace ace was all admiration for Dean Elgar’s unbeaten half-century

Kagiso Rabada believes South Africa can win from this situation. “Belief is everything. We believe as a group that we can win. We will give it our best shot.”

The South African pace ace was all admiration for Dean Elgar’s unbeaten half-century. “He’s leading from the front. But he knows the job is not done yet.”

Talking about the pitch, Rabada who scalped four on day four, said, “On the first day, the pitch was slow. After that it has quickened up. The surface now has pace, lift and seam movement.”

Asked about debutant left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, Rabada said, “He’s a phenomenal talent. He’s tall, gets bounce, has pace and swing as well.”

Asked if the South Africans were looking at rain forecast for the final day, Rabada replied, “You cannot depend on the uncontrollables. You got to be prepared to play your best cricket.”