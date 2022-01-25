India vs SA, 3rd ODI | India fined for slow over-rate

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after K.L. Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short

India was fined 40% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third ODI here the ICC said on Monday.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.