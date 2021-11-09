Rohit Sharma officially appointed T20I captain, squad for New Zealand series announced

09 November 2021 20:22 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj were recalled in the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the three-match T20 international series against New Zealand starting on November 17 in Jaipur. K.L. Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side.

Ranchi and Kolkata will host the second (Nov. 19) and third (Nov. 21) T20Is, respectively.

The senior selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, picked a 16-member squad for the series. Virat Kohli who relinquished his captaincy from the shortest format has been rested for the series.

Advertising

Advertising

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel were the new faces included in the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj were recalled in the Indian team.

The committee also picked an India-A squad, led by Priyank Panchal, that will travel to South Africa from November 23 to play in three four-day matches in Bloemfontein.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

India ‘A’ squad (for South Africa tour): Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, B. Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicketkeeper), K. Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The schedule:

India vs New Zealand (T20Is): 1st: Nov. 17 (Jaipur); 2nd: Nov. 19 (Ranchi); 3rd: Nov. 21 (Kolkata).

India-A (four-day matches): 1st: Nov. 23-26; 2nd: Nov. 29-Dec. 2; 3rd: Dec. 6-9.