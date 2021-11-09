Rohit Sharma officially appointed as T20 international captain

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj were recalled in the Indian team.

The BCCI, on November 9, formally appoints Rohit Sharma as Twenty20 international captain. K.L. Rahul was appointed as the vice-captain of the side.

The board also announced squad for the T20I series against New Zealand. The three-match series against New Zealand is scheduled to start on November 17 in Jaipur.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel were the new faces included in the squad. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj were recalled in the Indian team.

Virat Kohli was rested and Hardik Pandya was dropped from the squad as his performance didn’t do any impact during the Twenty20 World Cup.

BCCI also announced India ‘A’ squad for three four-day games in South Africa in November-December. Priyank Panchal was named the captain for the squad.

The squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

India A squad for three four-day games in South Africa in November-December: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla