Ind vs NZ third Test: Kiwis opt to bat in pursuit of whitewash

Published - November 01, 2024 10:48 am IST - Mumbai

Pacer Mohammed Siraj returned the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has not fully recovered

PTI

New Zealand’s Will Young in action during the first day of the 3rd Test match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final Test in Mumbai on Friday (November 1, 2024).

Having sealed the series 2-0, the visitors made two changes to their line-up.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who starred in the Pune Test with a 13-wicket match haul is out with a side strain. Leg spinner Ish Sodhi replaced Santner while pacer Matt Henry has come in for Tim Southee.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel and William ORourke.

