India vs New Zealand Tests | We want to be a team that can make 400 in a day and bat two days to get a draw: Gambhir

Head coach Gambhir emphasises on the need to adapt to situations, backs ‘world-class’ Kohli’s hunger for runs and feels this is the era for bowlers

Published - October 15, 2024 03:35 am IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
India’s Coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on October 14, 2024.

India’s Coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Back in 2009, Gautam Gambhir played a stellar knock in the second India-New Zealand Test at Napier. His nearly 11-hour vigil helped India force a draw when following on.

Now the India head coach, Gambhir does not entertain warm tales of nostalgia. “All that is history. It is in the past,” Gambhir said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday when reminded of his exploits.

The follow up question, however, got Gambhir’s attention. In this age of attacking cricket, is it possible for a batter to show the immense patience that Gambhir did in that Napier match? The former opener certainly believes so.

Bumrah named vice-captain for NZ series; Shami still on the sidelines

“We want to be a team that can make 400 runs in a day, and bat for two days to get a draw. That’s called growth. That’s called adaptability. That’s called Test cricket. If we’re in a situation where we have to bat for two days to draw, we have a lot of individuals who can do that. The first motive is to win the match, and the second or last option is to play for a draw,” Gambhir said.

The first Test between India and New Zealand, which commences here on Wednesday, could see Virat Kohli reach 9,000 Test runs. The former India captain is 53 runs short of the mark.

Kohli has not made a fifty in the three Tests he has played this year, but did chip in with an important 35-ball 47 against Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur. Gambhir stated that Kohli is as hungry as ever for the big runs.

“My thoughts about Virat has always been very clear - he is a world-class cricketer. He has performed for such a long period of time, and he is as hungry as when he made his debut.

“I remember opening the batting with him when he made his debut in Sri Lanka (in 2008). Even now, his hunger is always there. I am sure that he will be looking forward to these three Tests and the series in Australia as well,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir explained that this era belongs to bowlers, and that it is time to get over the general obsession with batters.

“This is the time of bowlers. Batsmen only set up matches. It is very important that our batsman-obsessed attitude ends.

“If a batsman makes a thousand runs, there is no guarantee that he will win the Test match. But if a bowler takes 20 wickets, there is a 99 per cent guarantee that he will win the Test match. In any format, bowlers win you the tournament. I hope that in this era, we will talk more about bowlers as compared to batters,” Gambhir said.

