India vs New Zealand Test series: Latham looking forward to “exciting opportunity”

New Zealand captain hopes Santner and Ajaz continue to sizzle against India at Wankhede Stadium in the third Test

Published - October 31, 2024 05:19 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham attends a practice session before the third test match against India in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham attends a practice session before the third test match against India in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Almost two months ago, when New Zealand arrived in Greater Noida for a sub-continental sojourn that involved six Tests in two countries against three oppositions, the Kiwis would have hoped to maul Afghanistan, overcome Sri Lanka and stretch India.

India vs NZ 3rd Test preview: India keen to avoid embarrassing whitewash

Ahead of its last of the six Tests, having seen the Afghanistan Test being washed out primarily due to poor outfield in Greater Noida and being wiped out in both the Tests in Sri Lanka, New Zealand is on the verge of creating history.

India vs New Zealand: The series loss is obviously hurting, and it should hurt, says Gambhir

Tom Latham, who was reappointed as Test captain just before the India series, is hoping for a series whitewash in India.

“This is another exciting opportunity presented to us this week. We have done a lot of good stuff over the last couple of weeks, but you go into every Test with the focus of trying to win key moments, not necessarily focusing on the result,” Latham said.

“That’s the byproduct of putting things together back to back, good sessions back to back. This is a different pitch, and these are different conditions. Also, it’s a lot hotter out there. Another really exciting opportunity and another one the guys are looking forward to.”

Latham couldn’t have asked for a better surface than a turning track at the Wankhede Stadium. He hoped Santner’s form and Ajaz Patel’s familiarity will help the New Zealand spinners outshine India’s spin unit yet again.

“We saw last week that Mitch (Santner) bowled fantastically well on a wicket that suited him. You look back a few years ago (in 2021), the surface out here suited Ajaz (Patel) pretty well too in terms of what he was able to achieve, so when you have had success at a ground, coming back to a familiar venue and you have done well certainly gives you confidence,” Latham said.

“I thought Ajaz did a great job in terms of how he bowled last week, just in terms of being able to tie an end up at different stages of the game. Mitch got the rewards but that’s just the beauty of a team sport, not every day a certain person is going to be successful and that’s certainly what we talk about as this group, everyone chipping in at certain times and I am sure it will be the same in this game.”

