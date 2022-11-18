India vs New Zealand | Start of first T20I delayed due to rain

November 18, 2022 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Wellington

The toss was delayed due to continuous downpour as sparse crowd waited patiently at the Sky Stadium.

PTI

The first T20 match between India and New Zealand at the Sky Stadium, Wellington was delayed due to persistent rain on November 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

The start of the first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain here on Friday.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Both the teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

