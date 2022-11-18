India vs New Zealand | Start of first T20I delayed due to rain

The start of the first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain here on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The toss was delayed due to continuous downpour as sparse crowd waited patiently at the Sky Stadium.
India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
Both the teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.
ADVERTISEMENT