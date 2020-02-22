India vs. New Zealand | Southee — man for all seasons

Wellington

22 February 2020 21:45 IST

Old-school swing bowler has adapted to the modern game

Tim Southee is a man for all seasons. He never complains, never grumbles, just does his job.

Just as he did at the Basin Reserve here on the first two days, scalping four.

An old-school swing bowler he has adapted to the modern game.

Advertising

Advertising

And he can turn adversity — the physically draining task of bowling against the wind — into his strength.

No guesses

Both Prithvi Shaw and R. Ashwin were opened up and castled by this 31-year-old senior professional, with 274 Test scalps. Yet, Southee was wary against making predictions or naming the target his team could face.

He said, “I don’t think there ever is a safe number and so I think it’s just about us putting partnerships together and batting as long as we can. Then going out and doing our job with the ball. It’s obviously going to be tougher in the second innings for us bowlers.”

He acknowledged there had been some turn. “There is a little bit of spin. You don’t usually see that on Day 2 at the Basin. That’s why the first innings becomes important.”

Southee said the run-out of Rishabh Pant was a big breakthrough, “because he can be such a dangerous player.”

The Kiwi added, “We knew, though, if we could open one end up then Jinks [Ajinkya Rahane] was looking to play a little bit more aggressively, which brings us into play a little more.

“Yeah I think the way we bowled this morning was pretty good. To finish the Indian batting line-up like that with two dangerous players in the morning.”

Talking about his swing, Southee said, “I probably gave up worrying about speed a while ago, so I’ve got to rely on other skills. And, I guess, swing."

World-class bowlers

About Jasprit Bumrah having an off-day, Southee said, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with him. He’s a world-class bowler."

On Ishant, Southee said, “He’s been a world-class bowler for a long time. He’s got experience.”

About himself, the Kiwi is modest but is often in the swing of things.