India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 | NZ win toss, opt to field

November 20, 2022 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Mount Maunganui

The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday.

PTI

Indian cricket team visits the Bay Oval cricket ground ahead of their 2nd T20 cricket match against New Zealand, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.

