India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 | NZ win toss, opt to field

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday.
Teams:
Trending
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.
ADVERTISEMENT