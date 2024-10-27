When you are on a roll, it is not often noticed, perhaps you are taken for granted too! But when things don’t go your way, it’s discussed much more than your success.

Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin could be going through a similar phase over the last two weeks. Seldom over the last two decades has the veteran duo been overshadowed by the opposition spinners, especially while turning their arm over on Indian soil.

The pair hardly had anything to defend after the batting debacle in the first innings in Bengaluru, whereas neither Ashwin nor Jadeja settled into a rhythm during the 113-run loss that conceded the series to New Zealand in the second Test here.

No doubt the batting group’s failure to put on a respectable total in both the first innings has been primarily responsible for India’s winning streak at home being broken and the World Test Championship final hopes severely dented, but Ashwin and Jadeja’s inability to control the opposition batters was startling to see over the last two weeks.

“Of course, by their standards, they know where they stand and what they haven’t been able to do or what they haven’t done really well. But again, both of them have played so much cricket here and have such huge contributions to our success of having that home streak of 18 series [wins]. These two have played a major role in that.

“A couple of series, I am not going to look into too much, especially with those two guys,” India captain Rohit Sharma said.

While Jadeja went wicketless in the first innings and picked up three scalps only after New Zealand’s lead had crossed the 300-run mark, the visitor ensured that Ashwin was unable to run through the side despite picking a wicket in his first over in the game.

On the other hand, Mitchell Santner was lethal throughout the game, claiming a 13-wicket match-haul, the second-best figures for an overseas spinner in India.

“They know exactly what happens and sometimes they are allowed to have some bad games here and there and not go by that expectation that this is the opportunity for me to take wickets and run through the opposition. That’s not going to happen every time, so you got to be ready with the other guys also to step in,” Rohit said.

“Like we keep talking about with the batters it is not the responsibility of a few individuals, it is the collective batting unit that needs to come together. It’s the same with the bowling unit as well.”

