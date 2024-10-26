GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs NZ second Test: Really special feeling, says Latham on New Zealand’s historic series win

Reflecting on the momentous achievement, captain Tom Latham expressed pride and excitement for his team's success

Published - October 26, 2024 06:01 pm IST - Pune

ANI
New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham congratulates Mitchell Santner after an Indian wicket during the second Test in Pune on October 26, 2024.

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham congratulates Mitchell Santner after an Indian wicket during the second Test in Pune on October 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, secured a historic series victory by defeating India by 113 runs in the second Test in Pune. This triumph not only concluded the series decisively but also marked New Zealand's first-ever Test series win on Indian soil, a feat long out of reach for many visiting teams.

Reflecting on the momentous achievement, captain Tom Latham expressed pride and excitement for his team's success. "Really special feeling," Latham said at the post-match presentation.

IND vs NZ second Test: I don’t doubt anyone’s ability, but batters must trust their plans, says Rohit Sharma

"Proud to be in this position. It was a whole team effort and a clear example of everyone contributing. When you come here, you want to put your best foot forward."

Latham emphasised the importance of putting up runs early in the innings, recognising it as the foundation for New Zealand's success. He also praised Mitchell Santner's exceptional bowling performance, which proved pivotal throughout the series

."Have to mention Mitch Santner. He was fantastic," Latham noted. "He's been with the squad for a long time, and to finally get a breakthrough and bowl the way he has - credit to him," he added.The varied and challenging conditions across the two Tests required New Zealand to adapt their approach. Latham commended his team's resilience, saying, "Both surfaces were different, and we had to adapt, which we did very well.

IND vs NZ second Test: Day 3 in pictures, October 26, 2024
1/3
IND vs NZ second Test: Day 2 in pictures, October 25, 2024
1/3
IND vs NZ second Test: Day 1 in pictures, October 24, 2024
1/3

"Reflecting on their aggressive play on the third day, which allowed New Zealand to control the game, Latham explained, "The method we played with last night to put ourselves on the front foot was terrific."

"The way GP [Glenn Phillips] played this morning was crucial. We knew India would come out strong," Latham said.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, presented a tough challenge, especially in the final session. However, New Zealand's bowlers remained disciplined and patient, eventually breaking through.

Latham recounted the intensity of the final moments, saying, "Those last two wickets seemed to take forever, but when Tim took that catch, we were thrilled." This victory underscored a collective team effort, smart tactics, and adaptability, securing New Zealand's place in the record books with a series win in one of the most challenging cricketing environments worldwide.

