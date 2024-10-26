"Proud to be in this position. It was a whole team effort and a clear example of everyone contributing. When you come here, you want to put your best foot forward."
Latham emphasised the importance of putting up runs early in the innings, recognising it as the foundation for New Zealand's success. He also praised Mitchell Santner's exceptional bowling performance, which proved pivotal throughout the series
."Have to mention Mitch Santner. He was fantastic," Latham noted. "He's been with the squad for a long time, and to finally get a breakthrough and bowl the way he has - credit to him," he added.The varied and challenging conditions across the two Tests required New Zealand to adapt their approach. Latham commended his team's resilience, saying, "Both surfaces were different, and we had to adapt, which we did very well.
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner proved to be nemesis for the Indian batsmen as he claimed seven wickets in the first innings and his effort enabled India to be dismissed for 156, in Pune on October 25, 2024
Virat Kohli was dimissed by Mitchell Santner for 1 in the second Test in Pune.
Mitchell Santner bowled brilliantly as this delivery dismissed Akash Deep on day 2 of the second Test in Pune.
Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer for India in the first innings of the second Test. Jadeja scored 38 in the total score of 156.
New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant on day 2 of the second Test in Pune.
New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham scored a brilliant 86 to take New Zealand lead past 300.
New Zealand’s Tom Blundell was not out on 30 and he is expected to take Kiwis past 350.
Having taken seven wickets in the first innings, Washington Sundar took four wickets in the second New Zealand innings.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Ravindra was castled by Sundar in both the innings.
Washington Sunday, playing in his fifth Test, took his career-best 7 for 59 and spun out New Zealand for 259 in the first innings of the second Test in Pune on October 24, 2024.
Washington Sundar being hugged by captain Rohit Sharma after his career-best 7-wicket haul in the New Zealand first innings of the second Test in Pune.
After winning the toss, New Zealand openers gave their team a sedate start when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham in Pune.
After the dismissal of Tom Latham, New Zealand’s other opener Devon Conway played brilliantly to score 76. He was also dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Continuing his good form from the first Test, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra played a good knock of 65 but he was dismised by Washington Sundar.
New Zealand’s Will Young was the third wicket for Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings of the second Test in Pune.
Rachin Ravindra celebrates his fifty and being congratulated by Daryl Mitchell.
New Zealand’s Tom Blundell was foxed by a Washington Sundar beauty on day 1 of the second Test in Pune.
Another beauty from Washington Sundar ends the stay of Ajaz Patel
After dismissing New Zealand for 259, India started on a wrong note with Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 0. Tim Southee was the wicket-taker. Rohit, who was cleaned up for the third time in the series and for the second time by Southee.
"Reflecting on their aggressive play on the third day, which allowed New Zealand to control the game, Latham explained, "The method we played with last night to put ourselves on the front foot was terrific."
"The way GP [Glenn Phillips] played this morning was crucial. We knew India would come out strong," Latham said.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, presented a tough challenge, especially in the final session. However, New Zealand's bowlers remained disciplined and patient, eventually breaking through.
Latham recounted the intensity of the final moments, saying, "Those last two wickets seemed to take forever, but when Tim took that catch, we were thrilled." This victory underscored a collective team effort, smart tactics, and adaptability, securing New Zealand's place in the record books with a series win in one of the most challenging cricketing environments worldwide.