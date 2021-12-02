Ind vs NZ 2nd Test | Kohli hints at extra pacer considering overcast conditions; Southee hopes for more swing

Mumbai

02 December 2021 17:53 IST

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels Mumbai pitch may offer more swing

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday indicated that they may field an extra pacer in the second Test against New Zealand to exploit the likely change in conditions if persistent rainfall continues.

"There is a weather change and we have to keep that into account and pick the combination accordingly," Kohli said on the eve of the match, hinting that the three-spinner strategy could be revised for this game.

It could pave the way for Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in the playing XI.

"At the end of the day, you cannot assume weather conditions will remain like this over the five days.

"So, we need to see what bowling combination should be picked that can tackle in different conditions. If we reach a common understanding and if everyone agrees, we go in with that combination," Kohli said.

The captain didn't give any definitive answer about Ajinkya Rahane's place in the side but to a slightly tweaked question how one communicates with players who are dropped, he gave an elaborate reply.

"You have to obviously understand the situation of where the team is placed. You have to understand where individuals stand at certain stages during the course of a long season, so you have to obviously communicate well," Kohli said.

"You have to speak to the individuals and approach them in a way, which explain things to them properly and mostly it's been combination based whenever we have done changes in the past.

On Saha, Kohli said, "as of now, Saha is fit." "He has recovered from his neck spasm and is absolutely fine now," he added but it remains to be seen whether he plays or team management trusts Srikar Bharat's abilities.

Typical Wankhede strip

The Indian captain termed it a quintessential Mumbai track with a lot of bounce where the batters would get value for their shots if they stay disciplined.

"This is a pitch which demands a lot of discipline, but at the same time, the rewards of the discipline are also much higher in the percentage as compared to some of the other venues, where spin might be dominant and fast bowlers don't come into play.

"But at the Wankhede, that has never been the case. All the fast bowlers, especially in red ball cricket, really enjoy playing on this pitch and even the batsmen love batting here. A great cricketing wicket," he said.

They did their best at Kanpur

Kohli understands that at times even the best is not enough and Kanpur Test was one such game where he believes that Ajinkya Rahane and his men tried everything.

"I watched the game and I think we tried everything we could as a team," Kohli said when asked if he could have approached the game differently.

"Obviously, everyone has different way of approaching things, probably would have been able to answer that if I was in that situation, but I was not in that situation so, I know that the team tried everything that it could." Kohli said that due credit should go to Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel for surviving the last hour.

With covers on, it may offer more swing: Southee

The drop in temperature and the covers being put on for longer periods of time can aid swing bowling, feels New Zealand's senior pacer Tim Southee, who had troubled the Indian batters even on an unresponsive Green Park track in the previous game.

Asked how much of a help it will be for the pacers with pitch under cover due to heavy rain, Southee said: "That's something we don't know too much about. We’ll have to wait to know about it till we are up there.

"That's something we have to adapt to. You try and assess the conditions as quickly as you can. With the covers on, it may offer more swing but who knows," he said.

Southee however dead-batted the Neil Wagner question.

"Yes, those are the decision Kane and Gary will have to make in the next 24 hours. They will try and get a look at the wicket in the afternoon and make a decision considering the rain and the weather around," he quipped.