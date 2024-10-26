New Zealand have created history! It’s taken them seven decades but the Black Caps finally have a series win in India! And it’s in n emphatic manner, with a dominant show for the second consecutive week.

India’s 12-year-long unbeaten series record at home has been broken. The World Test Championship final spot is in jeopardy and they have lots of questions to ponder over before heading to Mumbai for the Diwali Test!

New Zealand were right on top from the beginning of the series. Having won the first Test in Bengaluru after 36 years, the Kiwis thrashed India in the second Test by 113 runs in Pune on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

This is the first Test series loss for India at home after 12 years. India has won 18 Test series consecutively.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand, riding on a brilliant half-centuries from Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65), were dismised for 259.

Washington Sundar, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav, in the second Test bowled beautifully and took his career-best 7-59. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 for 64.

In the first Test at Bengaluru, Indian batsmen succumbed to New Zealalnd pace bowling. In the first innings in Bengaluru, India were dismised for their lowest total at home of 46.

In the second Test, Indian batsmen succumbed to the guiles of Mitchell Santner (7 for 53) and were dimissed for 156 giving a crucial 103-run lead to New Zealand.

In the second innings, New Zealand captain Tom Latham played some brilliant shots to score 86. Tom Blundell (41) and Glenn Phillips (48 not out) contributed to give a massive lead of 358 for India.

Chasing a target of 359, India were on the backfoot with the dimissal of their captain Rohit Sharma for just 8. But Yashasvi Jaiswal (77) and Shubman Gill (23) played positive cricket to lift Indian hopes. But the quick dismissal of Jaiswal and Gill opened the gates for New Zealand bowlers particularly Mitchell Santner (..for...).

Mitchell Santner played a crucial role in the second Test win of New Zealand. Santner took 13 wickets in this match and scored crucial runs in the first innings.