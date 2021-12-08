India vs New Zealand | Photo that went viral

Ajaz Patel has revealed the story behind the photograph that has gone viral on the social media.

“The beauty of that photo is that it came through a few wise heads — our media guys back home and here, and also myself and a few of the Indian guys. A lot of us thought on the same page and thought it would be a pretty cool photo,” Ajaz said.

“That photo speaks a lot about the sporting world and what sports can do. Sport has the ability to bring people together, not only here but around the world. So it was quite special to be able to take a photo like that.”