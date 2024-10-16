ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs NZ first Test: Rain in Bengaluru delays toss

Updated - October 16, 2024 09:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily in Bengaluru; both the Indian and New Zealand teams yet to arrive on the ground.

PTI

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, at training session, ahead of the first Test match between India and New Zealand, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Also read: Want to create a group of pacers and have plenty of options: Rohit

The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.

Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.

India are coming to this series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.

