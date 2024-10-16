IND vs NZ first Test: Rain in Bengaluru delays toss

The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Want to create a group of pacers and have plenty of options: Rohit

The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.

Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.

India are coming to this series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.