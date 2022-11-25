India vs NZ first ODI | Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl; Arshdeep, Umran make debuts

November 25, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - Auckland

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson also included in the squad.

PTI

Umran Malik made his debut for India after missing out playing in the T20s. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first One-Day International, here on Friday.

India have handed debuts to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik and are fielding both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

The visitors are playing with three specialist fast bowlers while the hosts are going in with four of them.

Williamson had missed the final match of the T20I series due to a medical appointment but is back to lead the side.

India had won the three-match T20 series 1-0.

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, 4 Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

