India vs. New Zealand | A hundred in Ross Taylor’s cellar

Wellington

21 February 2020 21:40 IST

Following a pleasant cap presentation ceremony — former Kiwi stumper Ian Smith spoke on the occasion — Taylor took in the moments with his family, friends, teammates and fans

You can freeze the frame. Ross Taylor walking into Basin Reserve with his children ahead of his 100th Test to a rousing ovation from the fans.

Not many get to play 100 Tests — it’s not just skill, but fitness and mental strength that determine longevity in the toughest format — and fewer get to do so in front of their home crowd.

Following a pleasant cap presentation ceremony — former Kiwi stumper Ian Smith spoke on the occasion — Taylor took in the moments with his family, friends, teammates and fans.

Advertising

Advertising

Cheering him on from the stands was Brendon McCullum, another Kiwi in the 100-Test club. Taylor now has to finish drinking 100 bottles of wine — given to him on the occasion — with family and friends.

And this could prove more demanding than making runs for the old soldier.