India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 2: India ride on fifties by Gill, Pant to reach 195/5 at lunch, trail by 40 runs against NZ

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill lead India’s recovery against New Zealand with aggressive batting on day two

Published - November 02, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
India’s Rishabh Pant (right) plays a shot as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Tom Blundell reacts during the second day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2024.

India’s Rishabh Pant (right) plays a shot as New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Tom Blundell reacts during the second day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rishabh Pant’s (60) blitz and Shubman Gill’s resolute unbeaten 70 propelled India’s counterattack on second morning of the final Test as the hosts raced to 195 for five at lunch, trailing New Zealand by another 40 runs in the first innings in Mumbai on Saturday (November 12, 2024).

Having ceded control to New Zealand in final minutes of the opening day’s play with an embarrassing collapse, India showed better resolve to make a speedy recovery while knocking off a significant chunk of the first-innings deficit.

IND vs NZ third Test: Ravindra Jadeja rues worst fears having come true

At lunch, Ravindra Jadeja (10 not out) was accompanying Gill who hit four boundaries and a six in his 106 ball stay.

Pant's quickfire 60, laced with eight fours and two sixes, was instrumental in taking the advantage away from the Kiwis who were gifted three unexpected wickets by the Indians in the last day’s session with batting mainstays Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) committing harakiri.

Pant and Gill, entrusted with the job to control the damage on day two, took an aggressive route as they tore through the Kiwi bowling attack to plunder 77 runs in 14 overs in the first hour, putting on an overall 96 runs for the fifth wicket off only 114 deliveries.

IND vs NZ third Test: India shoots itself in the foot after dominating most of the day

If Pant was more belligerent of the two, Gill showed remarkable improvement in his defence against spinners while the two young Indians were also favoured by luck for being brave in their endeavour with some ordinary fielding by New Zealand.

In the 26th over, Gill charged against Glenn Phillips' (0/54) first ball of the day only to sky the ball towards long-on and despite having covered the distance, substitute fielder Mark Chapman spilled what would have been a regulation catch.

Gill was on 30 when Pant had joined him on first day evening with India’s backs pressed firmly against the wall, in the 19th over of the innings.

India vs New Zealand: The series loss is obviously hurting, and it should hurt, says Gambhir

In the 30th, both the batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

Like Gill, Pant too was provided with a reprieve off Phillips when Matt Henry (1/26) spilled another regulation catch at long-off.

Pant had made his intentions clear in the first over when he gently drove Ajaz Patel (2/76) down the ground for a four off the first ball, danced down the track for another four on the next delivery and deliberately opened the face of the bat to guide the ball for another four past first slip.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s charge, however, came to an end half an hour before lunch when Ish Sodhi forced Pant on the backfoot with one that turned sharply in.

India vs NZ 3rd Test preview: India keen to avoid embarrassing whitewash

The umpire’s on-field call of leg-before against Pant stayed as replays showed the ball would’ve clipped the leg-stump when India reviewed.

November 02, 2024

Test cricket

