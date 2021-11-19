Cricket

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 | India win toss, elect to bowl in Ranchi

Fans hold the Tricolour as they cheer for Team India during 2nd T20 match between India and New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

, Nov 19 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Friday.

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes.

Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been brought into the side in place of Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

India won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Trent Boult.


