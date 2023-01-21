ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI | India opts to bowl, both sides unchanged

January 21, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Raipur

Both India and New Zealand retained the playing XIs for the 2nd ODI in Raipur

PTI

Team India players in action during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl after winning the toss against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Both India and New Zealand retained the playing XIs of the first ODI.

India lead the series after winning the first ODI by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

