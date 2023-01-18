HamberMenu
Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI | Shubhman Gill becomes quickest Indian to reach 1,000 ODI runs in terms of innings

Gill is the third overall fastest cricketer to reach the milestone after Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

January 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Shubhman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023.

Shubhman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Shubhman Gill, who scored his third century in One-Day Internationals on Wednesday against New Zealand in Hyderabad, became the quickest Indian to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket in terms of innings.

The record for reaching the 1,000 runs mark by an Indian was jointly held by former skipper Virat Kohli and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. Both Kohli and Dhawan had taken 24 innings to reach the milestone, five more than Shubhman Gill who achieved the feat in 19 innings. 

Gill is the third overall fastest cricketer to reach the milestone after Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. While Zaman took 18 innings to reach the 1,000 runs mark, Imam took 19.

After India decided to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand, the Opener continued his good form and scored second ODI century in as many innings. The opener brought his third ODI ton in just 87 balls. Apart from three centuries, Gill has also scored five half-centuries in ODIs.

