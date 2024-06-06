India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan tears into New York pitch, calls it ‘sub-standard’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan upbraided the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here that is in use for the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland, calling it a “sub-standard surface.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On a pitch that had plenty of bounce and seam, Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, bundled out Ireland for a paltry 96.

“Trying to sell the game in the states is great.. love it.. but for players to have to play on this sub-standard surface in New York is unacceptable…You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this,” Vaughan wrote on his X handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, this was the second match in a row in New York a team was bowled out for a total less than 100.

On June 3, South Africa had fired out Sri Lanka for 77 en route their six-wicket victory.

The drop-in deck at the venue has been giving excess assistance to the pacers as South Africa’s Anrich Nortje had grabbed four wickets, conceding a mere seven runs from his full quota of four overs, against the Lankans.

India will also play their next two matches at this venue -- against Pakistan on June 9 and against co-hosts USA on June 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.