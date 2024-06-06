GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan tears into New York pitch, calls it ‘sub-standard’

Published - June 06, 2024 08:12 am IST - New York

PTI
Axar Patel takes a catch to dismiss Barry McCarthy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Axar Patel takes a catch to dismiss Barry McCarthy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Former England captain Michael Vaughan upbraided the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here that is in use for the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland, calling it a “sub-standard surface.”

On a pitch that had plenty of bounce and seam, Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, bundled out Ireland for a paltry 96.

“Trying to sell the game in the states is great.. love it.. but for players to have to play on this sub-standard surface in New York is unacceptable…You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this,” Vaughan wrote on his X handle.

In fact, this was the second match in a row in New York a team was bowled out for a total less than 100.

On June 3, South Africa had fired out Sri Lanka for 77 en route their six-wicket victory.

The drop-in deck at the venue has been giving excess assistance to the pacers as South Africa’s Anrich Nortje had grabbed four wickets, conceding a mere seven runs from his full quota of four overs, against the Lankans.

India will also play their next two matches at this venue -- against Pakistan on June 9 and against co-hosts USA on June 12.

