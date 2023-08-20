ADVERTISEMENT

2nd T20I: India put into bat after Ireland win toss

August 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Dublin

India won first game by two runs courtesy DLS method.

PTI

India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah and Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 International against India on Sunday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged eleven. India won first game by two runs courtesy DLS method.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Twenty20 / cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US