Ind vs Eng | India elect to bat in third Test, field an unchanged XI

Leeds

25 August 2021 16:16 IST

For England, Dawid Malan is back in the Test XI in place of Dom Sibley along with pacer Craig Overton, who replaced an injured Mark Wood

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third cricket Test, here on Wednesday.

India, as Kohli had said, have gone into the game with an unchanged playing XI that won the second match at the Lord's.

Kohli said Ravindra Jadeja will bowl a lot more in this game, looking at the dry nature of the surface.

Advertising

Advertising

For England, Dawid Malan is back in the Test XI in place of Dom Sibley along with pacer Craig Overton, who replaced an injured Mark Wood.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England: Joe Root (C), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson.