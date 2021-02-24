Day-night Test | England opt to bat; Washington, Bumrah back in India XI

England had Jofra Archer, Zak Crawley, James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow coming into the side

England won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test at the new Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Local man Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj in the India playing XI along with off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who comes back in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

England had Jofra Archer, Zak Crawley, James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow coming into the side. The players out from the last match are Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Stone.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.