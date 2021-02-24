Cricket

Day-night Test | England opt to bat; Washington, Bumrah back in India XI

Jasprit Bumrah came back into the side. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

England won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test at the new Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Local man Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj in the India playing XI along with off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who comes back in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

England had Jofra Archer, Zak Crawley, James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow coming into the side. The players out from the last match are Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Stone.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 2:39:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-england-third-test-ahmedabad-motera-pink-ball-day-night-test-first-day/article33922367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY