Cricket

3rd T20 | England opt to bowl, Rohit Sharma comes in for Suryakumar

Rohit Sharma was rested for the first two games. File   | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the third Twenty20 International in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of medium pacer Tom Curran.

For India, vice-captain Rohit Sharma comes back in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ishan Kishan, who opened in the last game, will bat at number three.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli(C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 7:06:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-england-third-t20-international-ahmedabad-report/article34084390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY