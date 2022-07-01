India vs England, Test 5, Day 1 highlights: Pant’s magnificent century bails out India to 338/7

PTI July 01, 2022 23:58 IST

India were down at 98/5 when Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja came to India’s rescue at Edgbaston, adding 222 runs for the sixth wicket

Rishabh Pant (146 of 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket while England’s James Anderson bagged 3 for 52 on Day 1 of Test 5. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@chennaiIPL

India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes. Cometh the hour, cometh Rishabh Pant 🌟

#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/wMZK8kesdDpic.twitter.com/98uhYv99Qh — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2022 Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson’s (3/52) bowling. Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52).



