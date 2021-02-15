India vs England | Security breach in Chepauk after post-lunch session

Chennai

15 February 2021 21:09 IST

A security breach occurred barely minutes into the post-lunch session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

A young spectator, braving the sharp edges, jumped over the tall railings and got uncomfortably close to the English players as they were heading for the pavilion.

Thankfully, security personnel, caught unawares at first, recovered to prevent the spectator from making physical contact with any English player and escorted him out.

During the days of COVID-19, when cricketers are living in a bio-bubble, such incidents are potentially very dangerous.

Soon after the incident, more policemen were deployed near the railings.