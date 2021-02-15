Cricket

India vs England | Security breach in Chepauk after post-lunch session

A security breach occurred barely minutes into the post-lunch session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

A young spectator, braving the sharp edges, jumped over the tall railings and got uncomfortably close to the English players as they were heading for the pavilion.

Thankfully, security personnel, caught unawares at first, recovered to prevent the spectator from making physical contact with any English player and escorted him out.

During the days of COVID-19, when cricketers are living in a bio-bubble, such incidents are potentially very dangerous.

Soon after the incident, more policemen were deployed near the railings.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 9:10:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-england-security-breach-in-chepauk-after-post-lunch-session/article33844314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY