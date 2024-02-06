ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs ENG second Test | Crawley dismissal: technology got it wrong, says Stokes

February 06, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Indian team waiting for third umpire’s review against England’s Zak Crawley. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The turning point on the fourth day of the second Test was perhaps the dismissal of Zak Crawley. The England opener was batting on 73 when the umpire turned down Kuldeep Yadav’s appeal for lbw, but India reviewed the decision and the DRS ruled him out.

England captain Ben Stokes believes the technology got it wrong. “Technology in the games is obviously there and there is an understanding that it can never be 100% correct,” he said at a post-match press conference. “So that’s why we have got the umpire’s call and everything. And when it is not 100% correct, as everyone says, I don’t think it’s unfair for someone to ever say that. I think technology has got it wrong on this occasion. That’s my personal opinion.”

It is learnt that Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley were not feeling well. “A couple of players woke up this morning not feeling great, and when everyone had the same symptoms you know there is something going around. There’s a bit of a virus going around, it’s not an excuse for the result because it’s a game full of ifs, buts and maybes,” Stokes said.

