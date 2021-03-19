India vs England | Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar named in India’s ODI squad

19 March 2021 11:04 IST

All-rounder Krunal Pandya also included

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were on Friday named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against England in Pune.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England in Ahmedabad.

All three games will be played in Pune, starting March 23.

Squad

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.