Ind vs Eng 4th T20 | England wins toss, opts to bowl against India

India made two changes with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20 International against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

England is fielding the same playing XI from the previous match.

The teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood. PTI PDS PDS AH AH