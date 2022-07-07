England vs India | Photo Credit: AP

July 07, 2022 23:31 IST

Pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his first T20 debut for the visitors.

India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.