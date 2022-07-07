Eng vs Ind first T20 | India wins toss, opts to bat against EnglandSouthampton July 07, 2022 23:31 IST
Pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his first T20 debut for the visitors.
India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first T20 International here on Thursday.
Pacer Arshdeep Singh is making his first T20 debut for the visitors.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.
Related Topics
Read more...