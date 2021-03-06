India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3 | Washington misses ton as India all out for 365, lead England by 160 runs

Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96 as India were bowled out for 365 just before lunch on day three of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad on March 6.
Axar Patel (43) and Washington shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts added 71 runs in the pre-lunch session.
India lead England by 160 runs.
For England, veteran pacer James Anderson (3/44) and Ben Stokes (4/89) were the most successful bowlers.
India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.
Brief Score
England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).
India 1st Innings: 365 all out in 114.4 overs (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96, Rohit Sharma 49, Ben Stokes 4/89).
