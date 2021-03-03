India vs England | Crawley expects batting to get easier in fourth Test

England opener Zak Crawley expects batting to be easier in the fourth Test, even if the wicket is similar to the one that was used in the previous game, which India won in just two days with spin dominating proceedings.
Crawley was the best batsman for England in the day-night pink-ball Test, scoring a fluent 53 in the first innings, and felt that the return to the red ball should make a slight difference.
“I think if it is the same pitch, I do think, it will be slightly easier. I feel the pink ball was a bit harder and therefore skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar [Patel] got so many wickets, lbw and bowled,” said Crawley.
“I think he still has that ball in his armoury for sure and it will be a massive threat but it might not skid on with the same pace as the pink ball.”
Sharing his thoughts on how the pitch is likely to behave, Crawley said, “I think it will be a very similar pitch this week and why wouldn’t it be? They played very well on the last two pitches that turned.”
When asked if England can square the series, the 23-year-old exuded confidence, saying, “There's definitely a way back. We have already won one Test match. It is going to require us to get a good first-innings lead and require us to bat well.
“The bowlers did well to bowl them out for 145. If we can replicate that, and get a nice lead in the first innings, we will put them under pressure,” he said.
