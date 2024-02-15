ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test | India elects to bat; Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel make Test debuts

February 15, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Rajkot

The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

PTI

England captain Ben Stokes wearing his 100th test cap ahead of day one of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test of the five-match series here on Thursday, February 15, 2024,.

The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

India handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who will replace K.S. Bharat in the playing eleven.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Test cricket / Rajkot

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US