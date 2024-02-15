GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ind vs Eng 3rd Test | India elects to bat; Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel make Test debuts

The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

February 15, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Rajkot

PTI
England captain Ben Stokes wearing his 100th test cap ahead of day one of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

England captain Ben Stokes wearing his 100th test cap ahead of day one of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test of the five-match series here on Thursday, February 15, 2024,.

The series is locked at 1-1 as England captain Ben Stokes is appearing in his 100th Test here.

India handed debuts to middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, a heavy scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who will replace K.S. Bharat in the playing eleven.

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Related Topics

Test cricket / Rajkot

